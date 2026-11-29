Keralam launches statewide screening for oral, breast, cervical, colorectal cancers
Keralam is rolling out a new, uniform cancer screening protocol that covers oral, breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers.
The goal? Catch cancer early and make sure everyone across the state gets the same level of care.
No more patchy efforts. This move is part of Keralam's bigger health plan to cut down on late-stage diagnoses and save more lives.
Keralam adds FIT and HPV self-sampling
Screenings now include easy-to-access tests: people ages 45 to 65 will get regular FIT tests for colorectal cancer, cervical checks use HPV DNA testing with self-sampling at home, breast exams start at age 30 with extra scans if needed, and oral checks follow national guidelines.
Local governments are stepping up too. They'll help guide patients through follow-ups and support care in their communities.
It's a big step toward making cancer detection routine (and less scary) for everyone in Keralam.