Keralam may face evening power cuts as KSEB warns

With above-normal temperatures, energy use has soared. KSEB reports peak-hour demand is up by 500 to 800 megawatts compared with previous years.

A nationwide power shortage and less supply from central stations mean there's just not enough electricity to go around.

If things don't improve, partial power cuts between 6pm and midnight could be on the cards, but partial power restrictions may become necessary in the state between 6pm and midnight.