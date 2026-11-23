The SIT is focusing on former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, his former private secretary C Sathyapalan, and former Sports Council President U Sharafali, who allegedly signed an agreement between the sponsor and an international agency before state approval.

Janeesh also mentioned that public promises from former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave investors confidence.

He called for a transparent and effective investigation and said the government had not interfered in the probe.