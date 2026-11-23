Keralam minister OJ Janeesh blames LDF for Messi failed visit
Keralam's Sports Minister OJ Janeesh says political backing is behind the mess around Lionel Messi's Argentina team's failed visit.
The state has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine administrative responsibility, private transactions and possible misuse of government machinery, with Janeesh pointing fingers at the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for political ownership behind the agreement.
SIT probes V Abdurahiman and officials
The SIT is focusing on former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, his former private secretary C Sathyapalan, and former Sports Council President U Sharafali, who allegedly signed an agreement between the sponsor and an international agency before state approval.
Janeesh also mentioned that public promises from former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave investors confidence.
He called for a transparent and effective investigation and said the government had not interfered in the probe.