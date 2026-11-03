Keralam offers e-challan amnesty paying old fines at half price
India
Keralam just rolled out an e-challan amnesty: if you've got old traffic fines, you can pay them at half the price.
This deal is open for violations recorded up to March 31, 2026, and you'll need to settle up by January 31, 2027 to get the discount.
Scheme covers over 1cr nearly 908cr
The scheme covers more than 1 crore (10 million) cases, adding up to nearly ₹908 crore in fines.
But it doesn't apply if your case is already in court or if the offense happened after the cutoff date.
The government hopes this move will help clear a huge backlog of unpaid challans and make paying new fines less of a headache going forward.