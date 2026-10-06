Keralam Police's Operation Toofan yields 13,002 arrests and 12,050 cases
India
Keralam Police's big anti-drug push, "Operation Toofan," has already led to 13,002 arrests and 12,050 cases registered as of Tuesday, October 06, 2026.
Launched by the state's Home Department to crack down on drug trafficking, the campaign has also seen police seize 26,057.374gm of MDMA and 1,634.780kg of ganja.
Kerala Police hold 10,852 awareness classes
What makes Operation Toofan stand out is how much it involves everyday people.
Police have held 10,852 awareness classes and 877 counseling sessions to get the word out about drug dangers.
School and college groups are pitching in too, running 7,718 awareness programs.
The public can also tip off authorities about drug activity through special confidential channels; Kerala Police say everyone's help really counts in this fight.