Keralam teenager hospitalized with kidney problem after Instagram-promoted fairness cream
A 17-year-old girl from Keralam landed in the hospital with a serious kidney problem after using a fairness cream she bought online.
She was drawn in by Instagram influencer promos promising clear skin and fewer dark spots.
Over a period of one year, she started fainting and had low blood pressure, which led to her diagnosis at Aster MIMS Mother Hospital.
Fairness cream contained 12,500 ppm mercury
Doctors discovered the cream had dangerously high mercury (12,500 parts per million, way above the safe limit of less than 1 ppm), which allegedly caused her kidney issues.
Despite reaching out to the company behind the product, she hasn't heard back and is now planning legal action.
Nephrologist Gowri S, who is treating the girl, urged everyone to be careful with quick-fix skin products and to check with a dermatologist instead of trusting online claims.