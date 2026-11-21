Doctors discovered the cream had dangerously high mercury (12,500 parts per million, way above the safe limit of less than 1 ppm), which allegedly caused her kidney issues.

Despite reaching out to the company behind the product, she hasn't heard back and is now planning legal action.

Nephrologist Gowri S, who is treating the girl, urged everyone to be careful with quick-fix skin products and to check with a dermatologist instead of trusting online claims.