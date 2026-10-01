Keralam to enact law protecting senior citizens, V.D. Satheesan says
India
Keralam is set to roll out a new law giving legal protection to senior citizens, announced by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on October 1, 2026, International Day of Older Persons.
The move aims to guarantee seniors' rights, with Satheesan calling it "This is not a charity by the government, it is your right," not just charity.
Keralam plans senior register, caregivers course
By 2036, old people will comprise nearly 38% of the population in Keralam (double the national average).
To get ahead of this shift, the government will keep a register of seniors, begin a caregivers' course, and encourage older adults to stay active in their communities instead of feeling isolated.