Keralam to unveil new women's policy on International Women's Day
India
Keralam will announce a new women's policy on International Women's Day, March 8, 2027.
Keralam Minister for Women and Child Development Bindhu Krishna says it was shaped by input from across the community and aims to tackle real issues women face today: think safety, equality, and support for both women and children.
Policy informed by Her Summit 2026
A lot of the policy comes from conversations at Her Summit 2026, where topics like economic empowerment, political representation, and safety took center stage.
Deputy Speaker Shanimol Osman pushed for at least half of all policy-making spots to go to women.
There's also a youth-Gen Z conclave in the works so college students and select youth leaders can get involved through local committees, and anyone can email their ideas in.