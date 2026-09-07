Keralam's NH 66 6-lane makeover could cost ₹3,000 1-way
India
Keralam's NH 66 is almost done with its six-lane makeover, but get ready: driving the full stretch from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram could soon cost around ₹3,000 one-way.
Right now, five toll plazas charge ₹585 per trip. Once the remaining toll plazas are operational, that amount is expected to rise to ₹1,650, and annual price hikes are on the way too.
Tunnels and design delays raise tolls
Toll rates will vary by section based on how each part was built. Areas with tunnels and elevated roads could charge up to 10 times more than regular stretches.
Frequent design tweaks and construction delays have also bumped up costs, which means higher tolls as the project wraps up.