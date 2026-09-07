Keralam's NH 66 6-lane makeover could cost ₹3,000 1-way

Keralam's NH 66 is almost done with its six-lane makeover, but get ready: driving the full stretch from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram could soon cost around ₹3,000 one-way.

Right now, five toll plazas charge ₹585 per trip. Once the remaining toll plazas are operational, that amount is expected to rise to ₹1,650, and annual price hikes are on the way too.