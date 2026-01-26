Kerala's 92-year-old Devaki Amma wins Padma Shri for growing her own forest
Devaki Amma from Kerala just won the Padma Shri for turning her land into a thriving forest—at age 92.
After a serious accident in the 1980s left her bedridden, she bounced back by planting one sapling every day for over four decades.
Today, her property in Alappuzha is home to more than 3,000 trees and a wide variety of wildlife, largely grown through her efforts in a place that once had no natural forests.
How she did it—and why it matters
With support from her late husband, Devaki Amma started small but kept going—using rainwater and organic manure to nurture everything from mango and teak to bamboo.
Her forest, Kollakkal Tapovanam, now shelters peacocks, monkeys, rare birds, and even medicinal plants she shares with locals for free.
Students and researchers visit to study its biodiversity.
Already honored with awards like the Nari Shakti Puraskar, Amma proves that consistent effort can revive nature—even when you start alone.