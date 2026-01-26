Kerala's 92-year-old Devaki Amma wins Padma Shri for growing her own forest India Jan 26, 2026

Devaki Amma from Kerala just won the Padma Shri for turning her land into a thriving forest—at age 92.

After a serious accident in the 1980s left her bedridden, she bounced back by planting one sapling every day for over four decades.

Today, her property in Alappuzha is home to more than 3,000 trees and a wide variety of wildlife, largely grown through her efforts in a place that once had no natural forests.