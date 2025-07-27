Next Article
Kerala's Aralam flooded; families evacuated, roads blocked
Heavy monsoon rains have caused major flooding in Kerala's Aralam area, with more than 50 houses submerged after the Kakuva and Baveli rivers overflowed.
Families have been evacuated to Anganwadis and relatives' places for safety.
Transport is a mess too—key bridges are underwater, cutting off traffic.
Daily life in these areas has come to a standstill
With so many homes flooded and roads blocked, daily life in these areas has come to a standstill.
The Pazhassi Dam had to open most of its spillway shutters to manage rising water levels, and local officials have banned tourist and quarry activities for now.
People living downstream are being told to stay alert as the risk of more flooding continues.