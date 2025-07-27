Next Article
India achieves 20% ethanol blending in petrol—5 years ahead target
India just reached its target of blending 20% ethanol into petrol, five years earlier than planned.
This big leap—from only 1.5% in 2014—is part of the government's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme, which aims to make the country less dependent on fossil fuels.
Key benefits of the EBP programme
Thanks to this push, ethanol production shot up and carbon emissions dropped by 698 lakh tons.
Farmers and distilleries have earned over ₹3 lakh crore combined, while India saved ₹1.36 lakh crore in foreign exchange by cutting fuel imports.
The EBP Programme is also boosting rural incomes and creating new job opportunities across the country.