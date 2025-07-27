NCERT introduces crisis-based learning module for students
NCERT is rolling out a new learning module called "Operation Sindoor" for senior students, focusing on how India responded to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
Instead of being part of regular textbooks, this module will walk students through real-life events—like the Indian forces' targeted airstrikes in response—so they can better understand what goes into handling national crises.
'Operation Sindoor' shows how national security decisions are made
"Operation Sindoor" aims to show students how national security decisions are made, highlighting teamwork between the military and government.
The idea is to encourage practical thinking and spark discussions about real challenges, not just textbook theory.
While it's starting with higher secondary classes, NCERT might bring these lessons to middle schoolers too, tying in with their push for more hands-on, relevant education.