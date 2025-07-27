Next Article
Wildlife smuggling at Mumbai airport on the rise again
Mumbai Airport is seeing a spike in wildlife smuggling again, with nine cases reported since February 2023—reminding many of its shady reputation from the '90s.
Authorities are now focusing on giving rescued animals medical care and sending them back quickly, hoping to curb the trend.
How traffickers are operating now
Smugglers are getting creative—using online platforms like WhatsApp to connect and taking advantage of people who need money to move animals.
Some countries, like Thailand, have weaker rules, making things easier for traffickers.
Despite strict Indian laws and global bans, the illegal trade continues—and sadly, many animals suffer during transport.
Recent seizures even included meerkats and other exotic pets arriving by flight.