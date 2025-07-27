Petrol attack on woman in Jharkhand; leaders demand strict action
In Ranchi's Tendartola village, a woman was attacked at her home by four unidentified people who threw petrol on her.
While there were initial rumors of an acid attack, doctors confirmed it was petrol.
She suffered eye injuries, specifically damage to the outer layer of the cornea, but got quick treatment and is now out of the hospital, expected to recover soon.
Incident being treated as serious crime
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called for a thorough investigation and wants those responsible caught quickly.
The police are looking into all possible motives—including personal disputes and the fact that the woman was about to get married.
Leaders across parties are urging strict punishment for the attackers, while officials have assured everyone that the victim is stable and getting all needed support.