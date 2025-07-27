IMD issues alert for these states on July 27
Heads up—IMD has put out a red alert for July 27 in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat because of extremely heavy rainfall.
Several other states like Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Kerala, and West Bengal are also on orange alert for rough weather.
Kerala just saw strong winds and downpours that damaged homes and uprooted trees; meanwhile, landslides hit parts of Himachal Pradesh, specifically in the Kullu district, due to heavy rainfall.
Stay updated on the weather
This isn't just about getting wet—flooding and landslides have already caused roadblocks and damage to homes in several places.
Central India is seeing traffic diversions after bridges went underwater, with police and disaster teams stepping in.
If you're in any of these states or planning to travel soon, it's smart to stay updated on the weather and be extra cautious.