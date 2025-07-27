Next Article
Kerala's coconut crisis: Prices soar, oil hits ₹770 per liter
Kerala is in the middle of a serious coconut crunch—prices have jumped from ₹25 to ₹77 each, and coconut oil now costs a steep ₹770 per liter.
With coconuts being such a big part of local food, this spike has thrown kitchens into chaos.
The main reasons? A 40% drop in production thanks to climate change and years of neglected farming.
Restaurants cutting back on coconut-based dishes
Restaurants are feeling the pinch, with daily costs up by thousands of rupees. Many are switching to cheaper oils or cutting back on coconut-based dishes for now.
The shortage is made worse by global demand (especially from China), but there's hope things will ease after October's harvest.
For now, Kerala's love for coconuts is being seriously tested.