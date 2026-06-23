Kerala's debt climbs to ₹4.85L/cr as CAG warns fiscal strain

Kerala obligations consume 80% revenue

The CAG found Kerala relies heavily on borrowing just to cover basics like salaries, pensions, loan interest payments, and subsidies: these take up a massive 80% of the state's income, leaving little for development.

Over ₹3,500 crore in unpaid dues were carried forward, including pensions and road safety funds.

The report also flagged irregular use of disaster relief money and pointed out that thousands of vehicles are running with expired documents, leading to accidents and revenue losses.