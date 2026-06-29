Kerala's Ernakulam police book 182 people and 175 drug cases
India
Kerala's Ernakulam police just conducted over two days a massive anti-drug drive called Operation Toofan, booking 175 drug-related cases and booking 182 people in only two days.
The raids, which hit spots like railway stations, hotels, and bus stands across Kochi city and Ernakulam Rural, also led to the seizure of MDMA, cannabis, heroin, and more.
Officials say similar operations to continue
Alongside the drug busts, police registered cases for drunk driving, illegal alcohol sales, and tobacco violations. A few suspects were sent to judicial custody.
Officials say similar operations are set to continue as part of a bigger push to keep the region safer and curb illegal activities.