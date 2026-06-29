Kerala's Ernakulam police book 182 people and 175 drug cases India Jun 29, 2026

Kerala's Ernakulam police just conducted over two days a massive anti-drug drive called Operation Toofan, booking 175 drug-related cases and booking 182 people in only two days.

The raids, which hit spots like railway stations, hotels, and bus stands across Kochi city and Ernakulam Rural, also led to the seizure of MDMA, cannabis, heroin, and more.