Kerala's Harahara Mahadeva Temple free marriage camp draws nearly 7,000
India
A free marriage registration camp at Harahara Mahadeva Temple in Kerala drew a surprising crowd of nearly 7,000 people, far more than the 1,500 to 2,000 organizers expected.
Folks traveled in from distant districts such as Kannur, Wayanad, and Palakkad.
The event aimed to help people find partners.
Harahara camp saw mostly men
Nearly 80% of those who registered were men, many were above 30, while some were in their 40s and 50s.
The huge crowd led to long queues and some traffic chaos as organizers scrambled to print more forms.
The temple committee now plans to run the camp every Sunday starting after November 22 and will process applications within 10 to 20 days.
They also believe other temples could take up similar initiatives.