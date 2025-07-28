Next Article
Kerala's heavy rains to ease from Tuesday, alert still on
Kerala's heavy monsoon rains are set to slow down from Tuesday, July 29, bringing a break for most districts.
Still, the IMD has put northern areas like Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on yellow alert till July 30 due to possible isolated heavy showers and strong winds up to 60km/h.
Travel, power cuts possible in alert areas
Even with the overall rainfall easing off, these northern districts could see sudden downpours that might mess with travel or cause power cuts.
The early start of this year's monsoon already led to a tragic landslip in Munnar, resulting in one fatality—so it's smart for anyone in the alert zones to stay updated and be prepared for quick changes in the weather.