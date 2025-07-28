Cleric's mosque comment on Dimple Yadav sparks political firestorm India Jul 28, 2025

Maulana Sajid Rashidi, a conservative cleric, caused outrage after saying on TV, "Look at her (Dimple Yadav) back. It is naked," criticizing the Samajwadi Party MP for visiting a mosque without a head covering.

He compared her to MP Iqra Hasan, who wore one.