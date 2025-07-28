Cleric's mosque comment on Dimple Yadav sparks political firestorm
Maulana Sajid Rashidi, a conservative cleric, caused outrage after saying on TV, "Look at her (Dimple Yadav) back. It is naked," criticizing the Samajwadi Party MP for visiting a mosque without a head covering.
He compared her to MP Iqra Hasan, who wore one.
Samajwadi leader files police complaint; BJP protests in Parliament
Samajwadi leader Pravesh Yadav filed a police complaint against Rashidi for disrespecting women and stirring communal tension.
Lucknow police registered an FIR under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.
BJP MPs also protested outside Parliament, demanding respect for female lawmakers.
Rashidi's history of controversial remarks
Rashidi is known for his strict views on women's dress codes and has made headlines before with controversial comments.
Earlier, he supported the BJP during Delhi elections.
This latest remark adds to ongoing debates over women's rights versus traditional norms in Indian politics.