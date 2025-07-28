'I am Bhai Virendra': Bihar MLA's call about death certificate
A phone call between RJD MLA Bhai Virendra and a Bihar panchayat secretary is making the rounds online—mainly because it sounds straight out of the web series Panchayat.
The MLA called about a death certificate, but things got heated when the secretary admitted he didn't recognize Virendra.
The conversation turned tense, with the MLA threatening him and insisting on his own importance.
'Respect should go both ways'
During the call, Virendra said, "I will hit you with my shoe," to which the secretary calmly replied that respect should go both ways.
Even as Virendra pushed his status—"You don't know me? I am Bhai Virendra"—the secretary stood firm and reminded him that the work was already being handled.
The whole exchange highlights real-life power struggles in local governance, much like what's shown in Panchayat.