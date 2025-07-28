Himachal adopts baby girl who lost parents in flood
After flash floods hit Talwara village in Himachal Pradesh, 10-month-old Neetika lost her father—who died trying to save their home—while her mother and grandmother are still missing.
Now, the state has stepped in and named her a "child of the state" under the Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Yojana (CMMY), promising to look after her future.
What will the government provide?
Neetika will receive full support for her upbringing and education, including skill training, startup grants, housing help, and even annual educational trips.
Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the government will cover all costs for her future.
Neetika's story
A neighbor found Neetika alone after the disaster; she's now staying with her aunt in Shikauri village.
Himachal is working to protect children left vulnerable by natural disasters.