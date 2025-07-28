Himachal adopts baby girl who lost parents in flood India Jul 28, 2025

After flash floods hit Talwara village in Himachal Pradesh, 10-month-old Neetika lost her father—who died trying to save their home—while her mother and grandmother are still missing.

Now, the state has stepped in and named her a "child of the state" under the Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Yojana (CMMY), promising to look after her future.