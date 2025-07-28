Next Article
J&K security overhaul post-Amarnath Yatra
Big changes are coming to Jammu and Kashmir's security setup following the Amarnath Yatra.
Authorities are rolling out new access controls, shifting how forces are deployed, and updating roles—all aimed at making the region safer for locals and tourists.
These moves follow Operation Sindoor.
Forces' deployment to change across J&K
The CRPF will step up its presence in key areas like the Pir Panjal range, teaming up more closely with local police.
The BSF is getting a bigger role along border zones, while the CISF will handle static security at important spots.
Expect these updates to roll out gradually, especially around tourist sites that haven't reopened yet.