Kerala's KM Shaji defends foreign trip and friend's Range Rover
Kerala's Local Self-Government Minister, KM Shaji, is in the spotlight for using a friend's Range Rover as his official ride and taking a foreign trip funded by friends.
Shaji says there's no rule that the car has to be government-owned, just that it has the right number plate.
He explained, "the Range Rover belonged to a friend whom he had known since he was an MLA from Azhikode," and he feels his lifestyle shouldn't be seen as inappropriate just because it stands out.
KM Shaji accuses LDF of corruption
At a recent press meeting, Shaji also took aim at the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, accusing it of shady appointments and corruption in local offices like Kudumbashree CDS.
Meanwhile, a Vigilance investigation had been ordered into the housing project in Ernakulam, challenging critics to point out any real legal violations in his actions.