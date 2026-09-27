Kerala's KM Shaji defends foreign trip and friend's Range Rover

Kerala's Local Self-Government Minister, KM Shaji, is in the spotlight for using a friend's Range Rover as his official ride and taking a foreign trip funded by friends.

Shaji says there's no rule that the car has to be government-owned, just that it has the right number plate.

He explained, "the Range Rover belonged to a friend whom he had known since he was an MLA from Azhikode," and he feels his lifestyle shouldn't be seen as inappropriate just because it stands out.