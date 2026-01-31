Kerala's Kumbh Mela: Over 1L visitors daily since launch
For the first time ever, Kerala is hosting its own Kumbh Mela—called Mahamagha Mahotsavam—on the banks of the Bharathapuzha River in Thirunavaya.
Since January 17, thousands have gathered each morning for holy dips and Vedic chants, turning this riverside spot into a lively festival ground.
Reviving old traditions
The festival began on January 17. Swami Anandavam Bharati, a leading figure and Mahamandaleshwar associated with the event, is at the helm.
This festival isn't just new—it revives rituals and traditions that haven't been seen here in about three centuries (revived in 2016 after the 18th century Mamankam faded).
Connecting with roots
With around one lakh visitors daily and highlights like sadhus arriving and special trains from Varanasi and Rishikesh to Ernakulam, it's clear this isn't your average gathering.
Lamps lit along the ghats and crowds from across India are helping reconnect Kerala with its old-school Sanatan roots—all while making history in real time.