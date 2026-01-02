Kerala's New Year's Eve liquor sales break all records
Kerala saw its biggest-ever liquor sales on New Year's Eve 2025, with Bevco outlets pulling in a whopping ₹125.64 crore—way up from last year's ₹108.71 crore.
People bought over 2.07 lakh cases in just one day, showing the state really knows how to ring in the new year.
Kadavanthra leads the party
Kadavanthra in Kochi was the top spot, selling ₹1.17 crore worth of liquor on December 31 alone.
Palarivattom and Edappal weren't far behind, clocking strong numbers too.
Festive spirit stayed high into New Year and Christmas week
The rush didn't stop after midnight—New Year's Day saw another ₹105.78 crore in sales, with Kadavanthra again topping the charts.
Even Christmas week was huge this year: sales hit ₹332.62 crore, up 19% from last time, with Christmas Eve itself crossing ₹114 crore.
For anyone tracking trends (or just curious about Kerala's party mood), these numbers say it all!