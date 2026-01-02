Fog takes over Punjab and Haryana, but temps stay weirdly warm

Why does this matter?

The fog isn't just a vibe—it's causing real problems like delayed flights (Delhi NCR saw visibility drop significantly).

The IMD has put out orange alerts for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh for Friday and Saturday because of super low visibility.

Plus, while Narnaul dipped to 4.5°C, most cities are running warmer than normal—so you might not need your thickest jacket just yet.

But heads up: temps could drop by another 2-3°C below normal as the cold wave hits.