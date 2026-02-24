Kerala's 'Nirbhaya Nisha' project to boost women's night safety
Kerala just took a big step for women's safety at night—Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the "Nirbhaya Nisha" project, focused on making late-night travel safer for women heading to work or other important places.
The initiative comes with AI-powered cameras, panic buttons, safety poles, and coordination with the 112 emergency helpline.
Pink Patrol teams will boost night security around busy spots like transport hubs, IT parks, hospitals, and colleges.
Project to roll out statewide by March 8
The project rolls out statewide by March 8, 2026—International Women's Day—with necessary training provided to police personnel.
As State Police Chief Ravada A. Chandrasekhar put it: "Safety does not sleep in Kerala."
The hope is this move makes women feel more confident moving around at night and builds stronger trust between the police and public.