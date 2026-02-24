Kerala's 'Nirbhaya Nisha' project to boost women's night safety India Feb 24, 2026

Kerala just took a big step for women's safety at night—Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the "Nirbhaya Nisha" project, focused on making late-night travel safer for women heading to work or other important places.

The initiative comes with AI-powered cameras, panic buttons, safety poles, and coordination with the 112 emergency helpline.

Pink Patrol teams will boost night security around busy spots like transport hubs, IT parks, hospitals, and colleges.