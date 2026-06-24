Kerala's Operation Toofan cracks down on drugs in Kozhikode

Police seizures reported, outreach continues

The campaign has seized 278.287gm of MDMA, 5,889.47gm of ganja, 4.32gm of hashish oil, 0.18gm of brown sugar, and 6.64gm of methamphetamine, plus a few ganja plants.

But it's not just about the raids; police are running rallies, seminars, and street plays to educate young people about the risks of drug abuse.

The operation is ongoing.