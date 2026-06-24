Kerala's Operation Toofan cracks down on drugs in Kozhikode
India
Kerala's Operation Toofan is making waves in Kozhikode, cracking down on drug networks since June 1.
In just the first 22 days of June, police have filed 417 cases and arrested 422 people, aiming not just to bust dealers but also to spread awareness and help those struggling with addiction.
Police seizures reported, outreach continues
The campaign has seized 278.287gm of MDMA, 5,889.47gm of ganja, 4.32gm of hashish oil, 0.18gm of brown sugar, and 6.64gm of methamphetamine, plus a few ganja plants.
But it's not just about the raids; police are running rallies, seminars, and street plays to educate young people about the risks of drug abuse.
The operation is ongoing.