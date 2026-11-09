Kerala's Operation Toofan detains 15,742 and files over 13,500 cases
India
Kerala is continuing its massive five-month crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse called Operation Toofan, with 15,742 people arrested and more than 13,500 cases filed.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala shared that the operation is still going strong, with extra focus on working closely with neighboring states to keep things tight.
New Wayanad police and fire stations
To keep up the momentum, new police and fire station buildings worth nearly ₹6 crore are coming to Wayanad.
The minister also pointed out that drugs worth ₹200 crore have already been seized and destroyed, showing just how serious this fight is.