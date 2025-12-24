Kerala's Sthree Suraksha Scheme: How to apply and eligibility criteria
Kerala launched the Sthree Suraksha Scheme in October, offering ₹1,000 per month to women who aren't already getting help from other welfare programs.
About 31 lakh women are expected to benefit, with the money going straight into their bank accounts after local checks.
The scheme has a hefty budget of ₹3,800 crore and aims to make financial support more accessible.
Who's eligible and how do you apply?
If you're a woman aged 35-60 living in Kerala with a valid ration card and Aadhaar number—and you're not a regular government employee—you can apply online through the KSMART portal.
You'll need documents like proof of residence, age, bank details, Aadhaar, and your ration card.
Just make sure everything's accurate; if there's any mismatch or false info, the government will recover the amount with 18% interest.