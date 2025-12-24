Kerala's Sthree Suraksha Scheme: How to apply and eligibility criteria India Dec 24, 2025

Kerala launched the Sthree Suraksha Scheme in October, offering ₹1,000 per month to women who aren't already getting help from other welfare programs.

About 31 lakh women are expected to benefit, with the money going straight into their bank accounts after local checks.

The scheme has a hefty budget of ₹3,800 crore and aims to make financial support more accessible.