Kerala's Sunny Joseph vows uninterrupted power for Argentina Spain final
Kerala's Electricity Minister, Sunny Joseph, has guaranteed uninterrupted electricity across the state for the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at 12:30am IST on July 19.
The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been told to keep things running smoothly so fans can enjoy the match without any blackout worries.
Kerala approves ₹850 cr power plan
Kerala has been facing some tough power shortages lately, thanks to less rain and higher demand from rising temperatures.
Joseph pointed out that a canceled long-term deal by the previous government made things trickier during peak hours.
To keep things stable, the state is buying extra electricity from the market and recently approved an ₹850 crore plan to add 200 MW of round-the-clock power, especially for crunch times like this big match night.