Kerala's updated Women's Policy 2026 focuses on gender equality
India
Kerala just rolled out its updated Women's Policy 2026, aiming to make the state safer and fairer for women.
Drafted by an expert council, this new policy focuses on safety, equal rights at work, legal protection, and special support for women in tribal and coastal communities.
More on the policy
This policy is all about breaking down barriers—no more discrimination based on caste, religion, or gender.
It promises equal say for women in decision-making and brings in practical steps like self-defense training for girls, anti-dowry efforts, tech skill programs, and childcare facilities in colleges.
With a dedicated team led by the Chief Minister keeping things on track, Kerala is taking real steps toward a more equal future.