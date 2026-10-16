Kerosene at ₹157 per liter strains Kerala fishers and families
Kerosene prices in Kerala have shot up from ₹103 to ₹157 per liter in just six months, making life tough for traditional fishers and families who rely on ration cards.
With the central government slashing subsidized kerosene supplies, many are forced to buy from the black market at even higher rates.
Fishers are also using more fuel than before because changing fishing patterns mean longer trips and higher costs.
Centre cuts Kerala quota to 1,854kl
Kerala's yearly kerosene quota from the central government has dropped sharply, from 37,056 kilolitres in 2020-21 to 1,854 kilolitres in 2025-26, leaving both fishing boats and households short.
The state is pushing for more allocation and exploring engine conversions to gasoline or LPG, but many fishers worry these alternatives aren't reliable or affordable enough for their needs.