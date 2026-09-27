Keshi Dalai survives 25km drift, rescued on Brahmani River
India
A 75-year-old woman, Keshi Dalai, survived a wild ride down the Brahmani River in Odisha after being swept away by floodwaters during heavy monsoon rains.
She drifted nearly 25km through waters known for crocodiles before villagers spotted her and pulled off a rescue on Sunday morning.
Balipatna youths rescue Keshi Dalai
Local youths from Balipatna village jumped into action with a country boat to bring Dalai back to safety.
She had swallowed water and her body had turned pale, but thanks to the villagers' help, she was revived and taken to a hospital.
The incident highlights just how risky the Brahmani River can be, especially during this year's intense monsoon season.