Ketan Agarwal killing: Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary accused
Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal was killed on June 18, and police say his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, planned it together.
Agarwal was invited to Lohagad Fort for Goyal's birthday, but instead he was pushed into a gorge.
Investigators found digital clues (like internet searches about killing methods, tons of calls between Goyal and Chaudhary, and CCTV footage) pointing to a carefully planned murder.
Police cite Goyal-Chaudhary relationship motive
Police believe the motive was Goyal's relationship with Chaudhary and her hesitation to marry Agarwal, even though their wedding was set for November.
The pair reportedly didn't elope because Goyal feared bringing shame to her family.
After Agarwal went missing, his body was found in a gorge near Lohagad Fort.
Goyal and Chaudhary are reportedly the two accused in the case.