Ketan Agarwal killing: Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary accused

Police cite Goyal-Chaudhary relationship motive

Police believe the motive was Goyal's relationship with Chaudhary and her hesitation to marry Agarwal, even though their wedding was set for November.

The pair reportedly didn't elope because Goyal feared bringing shame to her family.

After Agarwal went missing, his body was found in a gorge near Lohagad Fort.

Goyal and Chaudhary are reportedly the two accused in the case.