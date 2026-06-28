Ketan Agarwal Lohagad Fort fall probed as suspected murder plot

CCTV shows Chetan Chaudhary trailing couple

Agarwal's family visited the site themselves and found it unlikely he could have simply fallen.

This led police to dig deeper: they found CCTV footage of Chaudhary trailing the couple in heavy winter clothes (despite warm weather), and evidence that he tried to hide his movements by leaving his phone at work.

Now, investigators are piecing together digital clues from that day at the fort.