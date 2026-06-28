Ketan Agarwal Lohagad Fort fall probed as suspected murder plot
What started as a tragic accident for Pune's Ketan Agarwal is now being investigated as a possible murder.
Police suspect his fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, planned to push him off a 400-foot cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18, apparently to stop Goyal's arranged marriage with Agarwal.
The case was reopened after Agarwal's family raised concerns about the original story.
CCTV shows Chetan Chaudhary trailing couple
Agarwal's family visited the site themselves and found it unlikely he could have simply fallen.
This led police to dig deeper: they found CCTV footage of Chaudhary trailing the couple in heavy winter clothes (despite warm weather), and evidence that he tried to hide his movements by leaving his phone at work.
Now, investigators are piecing together digital clues from that day at the fort.