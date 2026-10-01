Ketan Agarwal murder probe reveals Chetan Chaudhary reportedly approached women
India
The investigation into Ketan Agarwal's murder has revealed some unsettling details about Chetan Chaudhary.
Before his arrest, Chaudhary had reportedly tried to get close to other women, including a college student from Latur, after a party in Pune this May.
Police say these incidents are now part of their probe.
Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal arrested
Chetan and Siya Goyal checked into multiple hotels in Pune before their arrest.
Right before getting caught, Chetan even asked a friend if deleted WhatsApp and Instagram chats could be recovered by police, possibly worried about harassment on WhatsApp and Instagram using the vehicle registration number and mobile number.
The couple was arrested on June 23.