Kethi Reddy Suresh Reddy's Sanath Nagar home burgled, ₹1.5cr stolen
India
A major burglary hit the home of BRS leader Kethi Reddy Suresh Reddy in Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad.
While his family was away on June 6, thieves broke in and made off with cash and gold jewelry worth about ₹1.5 crore.
The family only discovered the break-in when they returned the next day to find their house ransacked and an iron safe busted open.
Investigators suspect burglary was targeted
Sanath Nagar police quickly registered a case and started digging into what happened.
Forensic teams and a dog squad checked out the scene for clues, while special teams are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to figure out how the suspects got inside.
Investigators think this wasn't random: the burglars may have known exactly what they were after.