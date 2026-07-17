Key accused in ₹700cr medical procurement fraud case flees India
What's the story
Rajiv Rangila, a key accused in the ₹700 crore medical procurement fraud case, has allegedly fled India, The Indian Express reported. The case is being investigated by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). Rangila, a pharmaceutical trader, was granted anticipatory bail in an extortion case on June 30 and reportedly left the country soon after. The extortion case involved allegations of wrongful confinement and assault against Rangila and his family.
Fraud details
Anticipatory bail granted despite multiple cases
The ACB claims Rangila was a key conspirator in the medical procurement fraud case.
He is accused of creating fake companies and colluding with manufacturers to fix supply rates and kickbacks.
Despite multiple cases against him, a Vacation Judge granted him anticipatory bail on June 30, citing that the maximum punishment for his alleged offenses was non-bailable only under theft charges.
Case background
Tender specifications manipulated to favor chosen firms
The ₹700 crore medical procurement fraud case involves widespread irregularities and manipulated tenders.
It was first reported in May when the Vigilance Department raided the offices of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA).
The CPA is responsible for procuring and supplying medicines, vaccines, and medical equipment to Delhi government hospitals.
Tender specifications were allegedly drafted to favor chosen firms, with fake companies created to create confusion.
Arrests made
Primary accused arrested last month
The primary accused in the case include former Directorate General of Health Services chief Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal, former CPA Deputy Controller of Accounts Neeraj Chopra, and Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, the former Head of Office CPA.
All three were arrested last month and are currently in judicial custody.
The first arrest was made on June 18, almost two weeks before Rangila allegedly fled India.
Ongoing investigation
ACB raids launched across Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand
After serving multiple notices to Rangila and his failure to appear, the ACB launched raids across Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand.
Over eight places were searched, including a small Lakshmi Nagar shop.
The ACB claimed Rangila has multiple properties, including a farmhouse in Karnal and one in Rishikesh.
Despite these efforts, Rangila remains untraceable as investigations continue into the massive medical procurement fraud case.