KGMC intern arrested for raping, blackmailing nursing student
A King George's Medical University (KGMU) intern, Mohammad Adil, was arrested in Lucknow on Thursday for allegedly raping and blackmailing a nursing student.
Police caught him near Red Cross Hospital after he'd been on the run since late December, when the survivor filed a complaint accusing him of sexual exploitation under false promises of marriage.
What happened and what's next
According to the survivor, Adil lured her to his rented flat by promising marriage, then threatened to leak personal photos and videos if she pushed for commitment.
He now faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 69, 308 and 319, corresponding to allegations of deceitful sexual activity and extortion.
Police say three teams worked together to track him down, and investigations are still ongoing.