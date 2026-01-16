KGMC intern arrested for raping, blackmailing nursing student

What happened and what's next

According to the survivor, Adil lured her to his rented flat by promising marriage, then threatened to leak personal photos and videos if she pushed for commitment.

He now faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 69, 308 and 319, corresponding to allegations of deceitful sexual activity and extortion.

Police say three teams worked together to track him down, and investigations are still ongoing.