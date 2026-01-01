KGMU doctor suspended over allegations of sexual exploitation, forced conversion
A 28-year-old resident doctor at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, has been suspended after being accused of sexually exploiting a Hindu colleague and pressuring her to convert to Islam.
The accused, Dr. Rameez Uddin Nayak, allegedly hid his previous marriage and reportedly threatened the woman with private images when she refused to convert.
The situation escalated to the point where the victim attempted suicide in December.
What's happening now
After the complaint was filed on December 19, police registered an FIR against Nayak for sexual exploitation, blackmail, and forced conversion—but he's been missing since around December 27.
Authorities are searching for him in Noida and Uttarakhand while his phone remains switched off.
KGMU has issued a show-cause notice and is reviewing its pathology department amid wider concerns; student groups are also calling for Nayak's medical degree to be revoked.
An internal inquiry report is expected within a week.