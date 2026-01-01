KGMU doctor suspended over allegations of sexual exploitation, forced conversion

What's happening now

After the complaint was filed on December 19, police registered an FIR against Nayak for sexual exploitation, blackmail, and forced conversion—but he's been missing since around December 27.

Authorities are searching for him in Noida and Uttarakhand while his phone remains switched off.

KGMU has issued a show-cause notice and is reviewing its pathology department amid wider concerns; student groups are also calling for Nayak's medical degree to be revoked.

An internal inquiry report is expected within a week.