Khadakwasla dam raises Mutha river discharge to 9,372 cusecs
India
After a fresh round of rainfall, the Khadakwasla Dam bumped up its water release into the Mutha River to 9,372 cusecs on Friday evening.
Earlier in the day, discharge was actually lowered due to dropping reservoir levels, but more rain quickly changed that.
Officials urge precautions, Khadakwasla dam full
With higher water flow, officials are urging everyone to steer clear of the riverbed and people in low-lying areas to secure their stuff and move animals somewhere safe, just in case flooding happens.
The dam is now full at 1.97 TMC, while all four reservoirs together are holding 80.35% of their total capacity.
Authorities say they'll keep an eye on rainfall and adjust releases as needed to keep things safe.