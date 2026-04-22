Khagaria SI Rahul Kumar alleges ASP Ranjan assault, CCTV off
India
A police controversy is making waves in Bihar's Khagaria district after Sub-Inspector Rahul Kumar accused his senior, ASP Mukul Kumar Ranjan, of both verbal and physical assault during a case review meeting.
What's raising eyebrows is that the CCTV cameras in the office were reportedly switched off on Ranjan's orders just before the incident.
Bihar association seeks probe, Ranjan denies
Feeling mentally distressed, Kumar reached out to the Bihar Police Association for help.
The association has now formally asked top state officials to investigate and take action if needed.
Meanwhile, Ranjan brushed off the allegations saying, "Anyone can level allegations. I have no comment to offer on this matter."