'Khalistan' threat to Delhi, earlier bomb scare: Hoax emails traced
Several Delhi schools, like CRPF Public School, St Thomas School (Dwarka), and DAV Centenary Public School, got alarming bomb threat emails on Thursday morning.
Similar earlier messages claimed "Delhi will become Khalistan" and warned of blasts in Parliament—but authorities quickly confirmed those were hoaxes.
Sadly, this isn't the first time: similar threats have been popping up throughout February.
Authorities are trying to catch the person behind these threats
Police and bomb squads rushed to the schools each time, evacuating everyone just to be safe—but nothing dangerous was ever found.
Cyber teams are now tracking where these emails came from; turns out, the senders hid behind VPNs in places like Bangladesh, the US, and Singapore.
Investigations are ongoing, and officials say they're working hard to catch whoever's behind these scares.