Khan Market remains 24th with rents up 14% to $238
Delhi's Khan Market just held onto its spot as the world's 24th most expensive retail street, with rents climbing 14% this year to $238 per square foot.
It's a clear sign that the market remains a favorite for shoppers and that India is making waves in the global retail scene.
Mumbai Linking Road rents rise 28%
India's retail spaces are on fire: Mumbai's Linking Road saw the biggest rent hike in Asia-Pacific at 28%.
Places like Gurgaon's Galleria Market and Delhi's Connaught Place also made it to Asia-Pacific's top 30.
The surge? Mostly thanks to fashion brands snapping up premium spots as demand for high-end shopping grows across major cities.