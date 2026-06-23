Khan Sir's Patna coaching center faces 10 day safety deadline
India
Khan Sir's Global Studies Coaching Center in Patna has just 10 days to fix some serious fire safety problems: think a missing stairway, not enough sprinklers, and too few smoke detectors.
The Bihar fire department says if these issues aren't sorted soon, the center might have to shut its doors.
Lucknow blaze prompts nationwide safety checks
After a tragic fire at a Lucknow coaching center that claimed 15 lives, authorities are checking schools and coaching centers nationwide for proper exits, alarms, and firefighting gear.
In places like Jaipur and Bihar, several centers have already been sealed or warned for breaking safety rules.