Khanda Chowk bridge shut for repairs: Here's your detour plan
India
Quick heads-up: Khanda Chowk Bridge in Chander Vihar, Nangloi, is shut for repairs from March 26 for seven days (through April 1, 2026).
The closure is for some much-needed repair work on the Khanda Chowk Bridge over a supplementary drain, so expect traffic changes in the area and plan your commute ahead.
What are the detours?
If you usually travel between Nilothi and Vikas Puri, you'll need to detour via Mahadev Chowk toward Macchi Market or DAV Public School.
For live traffic updates or help with new routes, check traffic.delhipolice.gov.in or call the Delhi Traffic Police helpline.
Hang in there. These changes are just for one week!